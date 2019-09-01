Capital Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Pfizer (PFE); Grisanti Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Cme Group (CME)

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 19,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 37,179 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, up from 17,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 16/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15; 11/04/2018 – Rusal removed from share, debt indexes, metal suspended; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE OCTOBER 1LCV8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 29; 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 10,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 410,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44 million, up from 400,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,930 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,676 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of CME October 18th Options Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALRM, ZEN, CME – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and First American Financial – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull Monroe invested 1.12% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Private Tru Na holds 0.05% or 1,445 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 114,090 were accumulated by Davis R M. Raymond James Services Advsrs stated it has 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cornerstone Advsrs has 2,076 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Underhill Investment Management owns 41,300 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. 693,373 are owned by Mawer Mngmt Limited. Johnson reported 374 shares stake. Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,942 shares. 1,100 were accumulated by Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Company holds 1.58% or 8,173 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 7,380 shares stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.83% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,926 shares to 31,775 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI) by 36,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,682 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison And Partners accumulated 23,480 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Inc holds 0.69% or 50,000 shares. Hightower Advisors stated it has 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cypress Cap Llc holds 315,533 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,600 shares. Welch Group Ltd Company has 59,106 shares. First City Capital Mngmt owns 1.91% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 62,492 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc holds 38,155 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Fincl accumulated 71,526 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp owns 0.72% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 75.29 million shares. Duff And Phelps Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 37.05M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thornburg Invest Mngmt has invested 0.94% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hilltop Hldgs holds 0.66% or 72,831 shares.