Capital Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Enterprise Products Pptns LP (EPD); Western Digital (WDC) Holder Loews Has Cut Its Holding by $8.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Pptns Lp (EPD) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 263,372 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 251,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Pptns Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.8. About 1.49 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 1.91 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares to 409,582 shares, valued at $11.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

