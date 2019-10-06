Capital Investment Advisors Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; Chimerix (CMRX) Shorts Lowered By 10.99%

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 26.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc acquired 1,323 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 6,379 shares with $1.56M value, up from 5,056 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $209.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $219.8. About 3.60 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) had a decrease of 10.99% in short interest. CMRX’s SI was 996,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 10.99% from 1.12M shares previously. With 515,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s short sellers to cover CMRX’s short positions. The SI to Chimerix Inc’s float is 2.25%. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.92. About 830,249 shares traded or 119.42% up from the average. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Corr; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARTHA WILL SUCCEED ERNEST MARIO; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC CMRX.O SAYS MARTHA J. DEMSKI APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 07/05/2018 – CHIMERIX – CO’S BALANCE SHEET AT MARCH 31, 2018 INCLUDED $209.4 MLN OF CAPITAL AVAILABLE TO FUND OPERATIONS

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 19.58% above currents $219.8 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 16 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 26 with “Overweight”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fjarde Ap holds 0.87% or 279,655 shares. Martin Currie invested 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 2.88M shares. Connable Office holds 0.62% or 13,886 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 1.64% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 364,052 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com reported 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lourd invested in 2,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Triangle Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.73% or 5,826 shares. Jlb & Associates reported 19,061 shares. Bluefin Trading stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cambridge Advisors accumulated 4,918 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Evergreen Cap Mngmt owns 16,947 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Lc owns 76,665 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK) stake by 11,336 shares to 4,710 valued at $513,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 86,259 shares and now owns 133,862 shares. Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap (IJR) was reduced too.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like UnitedHealth Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:UNH) 18% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “High-Growth UnitedHealth Group Is Attractively Priced – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Stock Downgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Apple Gets a Boost; UnitedHealth Has a Sick Day – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $115.86 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients , as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,794 activity. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $87,678 was bought by MIDDLETON FRED A. 18,000 shares were bought by DEMSKI MARTHA J, worth $64,800 on Tuesday, May 28. 30,000 Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares with value of $104,316 were bought by Sherman Michael A..

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Chimerix to Present at 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chimerix Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals for Brincidofovir – GlobeNewswire” published on September 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Chimerix (CMRX) Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals for Brincidofovir – StreetInsider.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Chimerix, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 36.89 million shares or 7.50% more from 34.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 7,532 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 80,988 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 6,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 212,353 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management accumulated 185,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 77,200 shares stake. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 72,573 shares. 683 Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 330,061 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Limited Liability accumulated 4.15M shares. Rbf Cap Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 114,241 shares. M&T Bankshares invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).