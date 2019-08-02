Capital Investment Advisors Boosted Its Raytheon Company (RTN) Holding by $557,648; Market Valuation Rose; Northstar Group Has Increased Facebook (FB) Holding

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,492 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, up from 13,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $188.25. About 11.99 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BANNED SITES THAT PRODUCED FAKE NEWS FROM ADVERTISING – ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to give users more control over personal information; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal is a “serious moment” for the future of the internet, World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee said; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Ex-Employee Tells U.K. Lawmakers Data Warnings Ignored; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is mulling a plan to sell its upcoming smart speakers internationally before launching them in the U.S; 29/03/2018 – UK information commissioner welcomes Facebook move to cut ties to data brokers; 02/05/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the centre of Facebook’s privacy debacle, is; 19/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: LOGIN CHANGES TO ADDRESS ABUSE

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 71.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 7,341 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 4,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $179.99. About 899,026 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,441 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 313,044 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Co Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mcf Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.11% or 3,404 shares. Uss Management Ltd owns 1.53 million shares or 3.13% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 10,850 shares. Mu Invs Ltd accumulated 34,000 shares. Country Club Com Na holds 0.93% or 43,327 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank holds 2,878 shares. 15,716 were reported by Connors Investor. F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1,649 shares. Cls Lc accumulated 216 shares. Doheny Asset Ca reported 1,478 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fulton Bancorporation Na has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INVESTOR RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ RTN, SFLY, DATA, MDSO – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Barrons.com published: “What United Technologies Stock Will Be Worth After Its Transformation – Barron’s” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Approx. $2.2B from Qatar for Additional Integrated Air & Missile Defense Capability – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,530 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ms Muni Incm Opptys Tr (OIA) by 47,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,101 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Qual Pfd Inc Fd (JPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 533,771 shares. Dragoneer Gp Ltd Llc has 4.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 481,266 shares. Sol Capital Management accumulated 2,395 shares. Acg Wealth holds 35,184 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Pitcairn has 22,437 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap & Equity invested in 2.33M shares or 2.15% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 1.21% or 40,000 shares. Gradient Invests has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il reported 2,031 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Investors holds 1.20 million shares. Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability has 2.98% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4.72 million shares. Magellan Asset Management has 15.75M shares for 8.33% of their portfolio. Savant Capital stated it has 9,591 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Broad Run Investment Management Ltd Liability invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).