Capital International Upped Its Position in Yandex Nv A (YNDX) by $7.08 Million as Stock Value Rose; Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Union Pac (UNP) by $4.96 Million as Stock Rose

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Yandex Nv A (YNDX) by 67.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 186,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 461,335 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.53M, up from 275,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Yandex Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 2.53 million shares traded or 28.14% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 29,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91M, down from 129,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $166.05. About 2.08 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,300 shares to 5,169 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 14,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,366 shares to 13,134 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag Namen (NYSE:DB) by 78,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,522 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA).