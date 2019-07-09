Capital International Upped Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $747,873; As Haynes International (HAYN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut Position by $399,584

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Haynes International Inc (HAYN) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 12,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,963 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 196,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Haynes International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.10 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $30.69. About 19,810 shares traded. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 18.23% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl: Michael Shor, Chairman, Will Act as Interim Pres and CEO; 26/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Routes 1 & 9 southbound local traffic will be shifted at Haynes Avenue for improvements project in Newark; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q NET REV. $110.2M, EST. $106.0M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 03/05/2018 – Haynes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q LOSS/SHR 17C, EST. EPS 4.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haynes International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAYN); 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 02/05/2018 – Subway® Restaurants Announces Retirement of CEO Suzanne Greco and Appointment of Trevor Haynes as Interim CEO; Company to Init

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 3,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,391 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 35,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 25.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces new versions of Pages, Notes, Keynotes that support Apple Pencil. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Gladwin Field Office – Apple Tree Planting with Ruffed Grouse Society; 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INTRODUCES IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT)RED SPECIAL; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Butensky Cohen Fin Security has 1.72% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,495 shares. King Luther Mngmt invested 2.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins invested in 10.01M shares or 2.42% of the stock. Pecaut And Communication reported 59,894 shares. America First Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Nebraska-based fund reported 5,718 shares. Boston Research has 28,100 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com reported 55,639 shares stake. The California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Salley & Assocs has invested 3.1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allstate holds 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 361,614 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp reported 19,383 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 1,389 shares. Bsw Wealth Partners holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,087 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple’s Latest Defense Against Spotify Criticisms Again Misses the Point – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: MEET,AAPL,RTEC,NANO,PCMI,NSIT,WAB – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: The Worst Case Scenario – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Discuss Broadcom’s New Supply Agreement With Apple – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 253,100 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $35.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 4,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,953 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

More notable recent Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 of the Best Stocks to Buy for Solid Earnings Acceleration – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Haynes International, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Haynes International’s (HAYN) CEO Mike Shor on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 103,915 shares to 850,911 shares, valued at $23.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 36,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 770,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX).

Analysts await Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 700.00% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.05 per share. HAYN’s profit will be $5.01M for 19.18 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Haynes International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 233.33% EPS growth.