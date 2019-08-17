Capital International Upped By $1.33 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; American Century Companies Trimmed Cognex (CGNX) Position

Capital International Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 107.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc acquired 3,485 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Capital International Inc holds 6,732 shares with $2.57 million value, up from 3,247 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $185.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: No Iranian Jet Deliveries Due This Year; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 07/03/2018 – JET AIR YET TO PROVIDE CONFIGURATION ON ORDER FOR BOEING 787S; 08/05/2018 – BOEING: AMERICAN AIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; SOUTHWEST ORDERED 40; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet

American Century Companies Inc decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 7.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc sold 79,278 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 922,072 shares with $46.90M value, down from 1.00M last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 914,798 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex Corp has $50 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is -10.61% below currents $44.19 stock price. Cognex Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 16 to “Sell”. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bankshares De has invested 0.04% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Northern Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1.57M shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 263 shares. 209 were accumulated by Carroll Fin Associates. Captrust Financial Advsrs stated it has 3,362 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Fmr has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Bbva Compass Comml Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 18,569 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 12,335 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 306,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 82,394 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 30,752 shares. Dupont Cap Management Corp reported 13,300 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 464 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,082 shares.

American Century Companies Inc increased Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) stake by 9,557 shares to 429,598 valued at $25.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) stake by 298,805 shares and now owns 928,051 shares. Piper Jaffray Cos (NYSE:PJC) was raised too.

Capital International Inc decreased On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 51,132 shares to 141,597 valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) stake by 2,930 shares and now owns 68,703 shares. Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

