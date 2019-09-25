Capital International Trimmed Its America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) Stake by $4.49 Million as Stock Declined; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Holding

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (AMX) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 320,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.46M, down from 2.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 959,130 shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.42B, EST. MXN253.36B

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 14,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 362,976 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.41 million, down from 377,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $319.45. About 68,010 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Teledyne Appoints Denise Cade to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Genie Nano-CXP Cameras offer Unprecedented Speed and High Resolution – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.76M for 31.32 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 105,601 shares to 274,578 shares, valued at $15.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 50,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,439 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Liability. Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 4,217 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc reported 9,785 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0.01% or 5,384 shares. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Hanseatic Inc owns 3,314 shares. Tci Wealth Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 19 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0.03% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0.02% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). C M Bidwell Assoc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.05% or 22,620 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 702,982 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 19,314 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Analysts await America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 10.76 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Mexican Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Trade Agreement – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NII Holdings Stock Dropped 28% – The Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) CEO Daniel Hajj on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Mexican Stocks to Consider Buying Now – The Motley Fool” published on January 24, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks Taking A Big Hit On Mexico Tariff Threat – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.