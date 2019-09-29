Capital International Trimmed Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Position by $7.63 Million; Inverness Counsel Maintains Stake in Nice Systems (NICE)

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NICE) by 11.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 4,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 44,677 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.12M, up from 39,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Nice Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 178,387 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and Al Chatbots from Omilia; 16/05/2018 – NICE and NICE inContact Announce CX Excellence Award Winners at Interactions 2018, The lndustry’s Largest Customer Experience Event; 06/03/2018 NICE Kicks-off 2018 EMEA CX Excellence Awards Program; 07/03/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Selected by Govolution, a Leader in ePayment Solutions, to Power Self-Service and Agent-Assisted Service; 24/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Authorized to Operate in FedRAMP Marketplace to Securely Support Government Agencies Seeking Improved; 27/03/2018 – NICE Receives Highest Product Scores Across All Four Use Cases in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Workforce Engagement Management; 10/04/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Expands Artificial Intelligence Apps with Speech-Enabled Virtual Assistants and AI Chatbots from Omilia; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 28/03/2018 – NICE Receives Robotics Achievement Award from Leading Industry Researcher; 30/05/2018 – NICE Actimize’s “Autonomous Financial Crime Management” User Group to Address Paradigm Shift at Financial Institutions

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 58,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 172,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.48 million, down from 231,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 2.58 million shares traded or 139.01% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Board Meeting On April 21, 2018; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4) & 52(5); 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 09/04/2018 – HDFC: REVISION IN RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 14.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 5,486 shares to 17,160 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 85,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

