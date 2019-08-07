Capital International Stake in Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) Has Cut by $7.06 Million; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Decreased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Stake as Shares Declined

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 33.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 15,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 30,264 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 45,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 403,798 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 24/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Infosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Sees 2018 Sales Increase of 10 to 14 Percent Over Last Year; 11/05/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION REPORTS FRED BOHLEY AS NEXT CFO; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 641,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08 million, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 7.37M shares traded or 11.71% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 28/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SHARE OF EXPOSURE TO VIDEOCON IN SECTOR BELOW 10%; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK FY DIV/SHR 1.50 RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass

