Capital International Sarl Upped Eog Resources (EOG) Position; As Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stock Rose, V3 Capital Management LP Has Raised by $790,000 Its Position

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.16M shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 31.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 29,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 122,755 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.44M, up from 93,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 3.74 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Appointment of Shawn Neuman as General Counsel – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Increases Dividend NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Litt puts pressure on Liberty Property Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,800 were accumulated by Credit Agricole S A. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.22% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Optimum Advisors holds 737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 10,517 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Twin Cap Mngmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 62,465 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Perella Weinberg Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 1.15% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 61,702 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.43% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 87,200 shares. Estabrook Mgmt invested in 1,390 shares. Loomis Sayles And Co Ltd Partnership owns 424,827 shares. The New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.87% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Holt Advsrs Limited Liability Co Dba Holt Limited Partnership reported 10,312 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Jones Finance Cos Lllp has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 21,588 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 6,258 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 81,100 shares to 130,910 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 6,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,325 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Nygren Drills Into Permian Basin Oil – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Energy SPDR up 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.