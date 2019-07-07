Capital International Sarl Trimmed Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $357,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holder Nuance Investments Lowered Its Position by $11.79 Million

Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 45.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 88,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,878 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43M, down from 196,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.38. About 217,574 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,520 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 93,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 5.61M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

More notable recent Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Universal Health Services, Inc. To Present At Two March Healthcare Conferences – PRNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BanColombia S.A. (CIB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Date For First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.48 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.47 per share. UHS’s profit will be $223.55 million for 13.24 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.45 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 24,052 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Hollencrest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 2,336 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 350 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.04% or 2,800 shares. Guardian Life Of America invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Chevy Chase Holdings has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 3,080 were reported by Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi. Seizert Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 172,261 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.09% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.27% or 214,490 shares. Stifel has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 4,412 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.21% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Us Bankshares De has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Reinhart Partners holds 128,808 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,497 shares to 22,799 shares, valued at $26.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) by 16,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30M for 35.57 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $301,788 activity. The insider Goldberg Gary J sold 4,000 shares worth $136,520. On Friday, February 1 the insider Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663.