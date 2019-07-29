Capital International Sarl Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Upped by $4.01 Million as Share Price Rose; As Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lowered by $3.09 Million Its Holding

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 3.23M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™–New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 60.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 154,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 257,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 119,193 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q NAV/SHR $16.27; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms TPG Specialty Lending at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, High Pointe Management Limited Liability has 1.55% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Capital invested in 0.71% or 36.11 million shares. Pictet Asset Limited, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 331,605 shares. 471,845 are held by Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gabalex Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 100,000 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Longer Invests holds 2.46% or 45,715 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest Corporation holds 710,190 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 23,250 shares. 147,157 are owned by Norinchukin Bancorporation The. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1.21M shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advisors stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 100,770 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 769 shares. Smithfield Company stated it has 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc Adr (NASDAQ:NTES) by 5,133 shares to 16,067 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,799 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

