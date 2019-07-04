Capital International Sarl Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Raised by $4.01 Million; Foundry Partners Upped Its Aegion (AEGN) Stake by $1.48 Million

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 86,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 544,132 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, up from 457,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Aegion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 28,501 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 36.67% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aegion Corporation Names Mark A. Menghini as Its General Counsel and Secretary; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 4.02M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Ratings To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 4,546 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 60,773 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,912 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 5,173 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management owns 171,441 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). 19,477 were reported by Mirae Asset Invests Limited. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc owns 34,831 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 13,376 shares. D E Shaw Communication holds 0% or 59,526 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 24,762 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 58,900 shares. 541,800 are held by Renaissance Tech Lc. Kings Point Capital has 0.06% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.12% or 1.25M shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 45,275 shares to 150,720 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,305 shares, and cut its stake in Olympic Steel Inc Com (NASDAQ:ZEUS).

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 16,500 shares to 37,455 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kt Corp Adr (NYSE:KT) by 63,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,600 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

