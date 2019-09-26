Capital International Sarl Raised Its Netapp (NTAP) Stake by $2.84 Million; Richard Bernstein Advisors Holds Stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE)

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 15,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 44,134 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, up from 28,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 1.19 million shares traded or 23.25% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO DTE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Midwest grid operator expects to have enough power for summer; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates DTE Electric Co.’s $525MM Mtge Bonds ‘A+’; Outlook Negative; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 19/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Proposed U.S. nuclear power reactors; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Michigan approves DTE plan to build $1 bln natgas power plant

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 1369.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 46,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 49,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 1.57 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 42,700 shares to 253,286 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 47,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $448,273 activity. TORGOW GARY also bought $199,733 worth of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Thursday, September 5.