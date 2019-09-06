Capital International Sarl Raised Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $4.01 Million as Share Value Rose; Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Raised Its Position in At&T (T) by $2.15 Million

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 1.07M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 17/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Delivers Game Changing Experience with Deepest, Most Engaging Call of Duty Ever; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares struggle for gains after reopening; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 3.85M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies

