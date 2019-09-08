Capital International Sarl Lowered Its Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) Holding by $1.90 Million; Shares Rose; Uss Investment Management LTD Upped Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $15.10 Million

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 172,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 644,470 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39 million, down from 817,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.86. About 7.68 million shares traded or 29.78% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/04/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI matter: Finance Ministry looking at BBB member Pradeep Kumar’s stint at Avista Advisory; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK A PART OF GROUP OF BANKS TO LEND TO VIDEOCON GROUP; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank preparing plan that includes more disclosures related to allegations against CEO – Mint; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis woes blunt calls for India bank privatisation; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 06/05/2018 – ET News Updates: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 30/03/2018 – ICICI Bank defends its chief from conflict of interest allegations

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 82,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $278.19 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.46. About 1.76M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 16/03/2018 – Raytheon wins $511 mln U.S. defense contract – Pentagon; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0.12% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.1% or 12,221 shares. Burns J W & Co holds 22,718 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,420 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited accumulated 43,985 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc holds 33,830 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership reported 115,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Numerixs Investment Tech owns 12,600 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank reported 43,117 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Company owns 0.09% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 273,134 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Service has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). St Johns Inv Mngmt Limited reported 200 shares. Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.37% or 25,786 shares in its portfolio.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.30M shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $622.97 million for 15.08 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.