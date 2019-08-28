Capital International Sarl Lowered Its Holding in Equifax (EFX) by $743,400 as Stock Price Rose; As Iron Mtn New (IRM) Share Value Declined, Holder Cibc World Markets Lowered by $854,420 Its Stake

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 33,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 39,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $144.71. About 430,988 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 04/04/2018 – JUDGE REJECTS EQUIFAX INC EFX.N MOTION TO DISMISS LAWSUIT BY MASSACHUSETTS OVER DATA BREACH -COURT PAPERS; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 22/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged with Insider Trading – March 22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Directors Win Re-Election, Despite Concerns About Breach; 14/03/2018 – EFX: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Equifax; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 15/05/2018 – Independent Franchise Partners Buys 3.2% Position in Equifax; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO; 30/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 38.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 24,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 38,972 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 63,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $31.21. About 1.50 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN SEES MODEST AFFO CUT IN 2018, BOOST IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 24.78 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 116,172 shares to 376,172 shares, valued at $34.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 19,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).