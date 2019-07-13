Capital International Sarl Lowered Its Aon Plc Cl A (AON) Holding by $1.43 Million; Share Value Rose; As Archer (ADM) Market Value Declined, Argi Investment Services Has Cut Its Stake

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 21,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,719 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 42,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 2.76M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 19/03/2018 – ADM restructuring looms as profit woes bite; 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Aon Plc Cl A (AON) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 8,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,150 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, down from 25,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Aon Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $197.47. About 441,996 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00M worth of stock. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock or 6,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 8.07M shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 12,110 shares. Hgk Asset Management Inc owns 134,220 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Public Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 4.07M shares. Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Texas-based Hodges Capital Inc has invested 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 17,736 were reported by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 3.12 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 4.10 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 12,143 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 22,510 are held by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Secor Advsrs LP holds 103,908 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Monetary Mngmt Gru invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co. Com (NYSE:SO) by 11,864 shares to 79,206 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co Com by 29,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (NYSE:CPB).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.51M for 15.19 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

