Capital International Sarl Lowered Its Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Position; Last Week Emera (TSE:EMA) Coverage

Capital International Sarl decreased Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) stake by 13.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl analyzed 4,500 shares as Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO)'s stock declined 9.55%. The Capital International Sarl holds 29,900 shares with $2.02 million value, down from 34,400 last quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $2.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 189,025 shares traded. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emera Incorporated has $52 highest and $50 lowest target. $50.75’s average target is -10.48% below currents $56.69 stock price. Emera Incorporated had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Scotia Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse. See Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) latest ratings:

More notable recent Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Emera Incorporated’s (TSE:EMA) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Emera Incorporated’s (TSE:EMA) ROE Of 9.4% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emera: Solid Dividend Income From This Growing Utility – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company has market cap of $13.53 billion. The firm is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. It has a 17.55 P/E ratio. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas to clients in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometre pipeline in New Brunswick.

The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 169,054 shares traded. Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-1.90 EPS, down 16.56% or $0.27 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. After $-1.87 actual EPS reported by Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.60% negative EPS growth.