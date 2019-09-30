Capital International Sarl Lifted Stake in Allegheny Technologies (ATI) as Share Value Declined; As Viasat (VSAT) Market Valuation Declined, Firsthand Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $800,000

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.81. About 78,848 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED THAT EUTELSAT’S VIASAT-3 DECISION HAS NO DIRECT IMPACT ON EXISTING CONTRACTS; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 72,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 348,596 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, up from 276,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 310,065 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,700 shares to 68,600 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 500,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90M shares, and cut its stake in Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. BALL M LEROY also bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13. Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. $35,060 worth of stock was bought by Davis Elliot S on Wednesday, August 14. Powers Elizabeth C also bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 163,934 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc owns 31,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan accumulated 3,339 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,497 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0.02% or 1.59 million shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0.28% or 172,339 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 279,974 shares. 8,001 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 5,791 shares stake. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Co reported 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Oakworth owns 0.01% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 2,089 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 74,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 37,300 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) stated it has 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt reported 0.18% stake. Bluecrest Cap Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Swiss Bankshares reported 73,224 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 1.56% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 183,834 shares stake. 142,092 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Management Company. Eam Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,704 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.02% stake. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 9,868 shares.

