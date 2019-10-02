Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH); Cardinal Health Com (CAH) Holder Argi Investment Services Lifted Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 7,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 76,941 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 69,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 1.98M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 19/04/2018 – Rubicon Named Among Glassdoor’s “11 Companies with Seriously lmpressive Benefits”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 5 Years

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 87,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 181,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 385,307 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPCOMING DEADLINES – CARB, CAH & JE – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Cardinal Health Stock Sank 13.6% in May – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CARDINAL HEALTH 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Cardinal Health, Inc. – CAH – Business Wire” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CARB, CAH, TWOU and VAL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,492 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested 0.02% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Swiss State Bank holds 0.05% or 971,848 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 1.19 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring State Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp holds 0.04% or 265,065 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Com stated it has 5,663 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 435 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Investment stated it has 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Norinchukin State Bank The reported 0.03% stake. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has 6,752 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 174 are owned by Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corporation. Everence Mgmt Inc holds 8,170 shares. Private Advisor Ltd accumulated 11,530 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 63,067 shares to 643,421 shares, valued at $27.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clearway Energy Inc Class A by 23,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,181 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Cap Etf (IJH).