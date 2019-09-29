Capital International Sarl Increases Position in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX); Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Position by $578,400 as Stock Value Rose

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 38.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 48,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 174,455 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 126,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 331,804 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 84.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 13,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74M, up from 7,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hercules Receives a BBB+ Reaffirmed Investment Grade Corporate Rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hercules Capital: 9.9%-Covered Yield, Strong Portfolio, Just Declared Special Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 04, 2018. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hercules Capital reports IPO activity of portfolio companies – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hercules Capital: Strong Buy For This 11.5%-Yielding BDC On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Co Of Vermont stated it has 748 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 115,335 are held by Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs holds 16,890 shares. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Co has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sit holds 13,100 shares. West Oak Ltd Liability holds 3,000 shares. Alberta Inv owns 16,009 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,025 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0% or 1.96 million shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advsr has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 19,057 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 503,271 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 4,670 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,878 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3,200 shares to 29,615 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 42,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,286 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Paradigm Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,310 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 751 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.06% or 15,918 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Ent Service reported 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 1,545 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,200 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 839 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,692 shares. 75,470 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Crawford Counsel reported 420 shares. Freestone Holdings Limited Liability Corporation has 2,652 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.