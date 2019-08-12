Capital International Sarl Increased Its Stake in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) by $1.54 Million; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Altfest L J & Company Has Boosted Its Position

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 314.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 158,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 208,803 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 50,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 3.45M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $556.31. About 101,467 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire" on August 01, 2019

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 31,662 shares to 31,071 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 301,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,146 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Mtg Opportunity Term (JLS).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Jay Powell's Favorite REITs for 5.3% Yields and 301%+ Gains – Nasdaq" on July 30, 2019

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18,500 shares to 182,600 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 36,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,638 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT).

