Capital International Sarl Increased Its Holding in Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) as Share Price Declined; Gsa Capital Partners Llp Has Boosted Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 298.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 17,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 23,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 5,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 1.48 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL 30+ DAY DELINQUENCY RATE EXCLUDING PCI LOANS INCREASED 26 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YEAR TO 2.23%; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 87,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 181,200 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 93,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 430,617 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (Reit) (NYSE:AMT) by 6,320 shares to 28,982 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 6,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,668 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

