Capital International Sarl Holds Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stock Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $15.82 Million

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 5.01M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard releases early earnings after results leak; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 147,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.21M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.08. About 290,763 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 29/05/2018 – AMG SAYS HEALEY BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Webster Bancshares N A has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Whittier Co Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 36,269 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Savings Bank has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 24,400 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 52,000 shares. Parkwood Ltd Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 12,591 shares. The California-based Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.11% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 29,143 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Rafferty Asset Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 48,258 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 0.95% or 126,000 shares. Mackay Shields, a New York-based fund reported 124,391 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt reported 5,305 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 54,453 were accumulated by Df Dent And Co. Allstate Corp has 25,604 shares. First Republic holds 346,144 shares.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 10,200 shares to 83,520 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 49,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, down 7.83% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.45 per share. AMG’s profit will be $157.69M for 5.90 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.50% negative EPS growth.