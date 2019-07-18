Capital International Sarl Holding in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Boosted by $1.54 Million as Share Value Rose; As Cummins (CMI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Sun Life Financial Decreased by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 7,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 248 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 7,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $168.14. About 627,447 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $512.67. About 129,183 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $94,399 activity. Another trade for 423 shares valued at $63,499 was made by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12. Embree Tracy A sold $30,900 worth of stock.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.52 million for 9.69 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 1,505 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc invested 0.19% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 335,124 shares. Guyasuta Inc has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt has 2.54% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 26,680 shares. Alyeska Inv Gp LP stated it has 215,280 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Barometer Cap Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 11,600 shares. Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.69% stake. Buckingham Management Incorporated reported 43,658 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 544,019 shares. 2,840 are owned by Thomas White Intl Ltd. Moody State Bank Trust Division invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Chevy Chase Hldgs reported 120,919 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com holds 864,309 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 57,310 shares to 60,217 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Nv (NYSE:SLB) by 31,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cummins To Acquire Hydrogenics – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Hydrogenics Corporation to Cummins Inc. is Fair to Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 50,367 shares to 162,237 shares, valued at $8.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,983 shares, and cut its stake in Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Prologis, Mid-America Apartment and NexPoint Residential – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Get a Bigger Picture of US Housing Market With This New ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US IPO Week Ahead: Tech and big biotech fill up a 9-IPO week – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Iron Mountain (IRM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: American Financial Group, ARMOUR Residential REIT and Mid-America Apartment Communities – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advsr has 0.02% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 600 shares. Millennium Management holds 262,155 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communication reported 3,252 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Edgewood Lc accumulated 3.60 million shares or 5.71% of the stock. State Street Corp invested in 0.12% or 3.29M shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 325,771 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Scotia holds 604 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,636 are held by Marlowe Ptnrs L P. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 9,700 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 6.58M shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Amp Capital owns 185,620 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.