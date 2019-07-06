Capital International Sarl Holding In Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Was Lifted; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Trimmed Eastman Chem Co (EMN) Holding by $547,500

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 5.87 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 08/05/2018 – TCL to Become the Official TV of the Call of Duty® World League; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.79; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (EMN) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,216 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $699,000, down from 16,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 431,966 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 13/03/2018 – AGFA, EASTMAN PARK MICROGRAPHICS EXTEND MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY PACT; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,400 shares to 88,895 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,900 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Srb Corporation holds 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 17,422 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Limited invested in 52,407 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd holds 0.06% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 52,435 shares. Mitchell Management owns 0.59% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 36,956 shares. Toth Advisory Corp has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested in 101 shares or 0% of the stock. Burns J W Inc New York reported 7,505 shares stake. Aqr Ltd Company has 1.17 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Company holds 120,796 shares. First Interstate Bancshares owns 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 102 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.02% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 3.15 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 13,342 shares. Ohio-based Bartlett Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 4.50% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.22 per share. EMN’s profit will be $293.78M for 9.18 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,895 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Company reported 56 shares stake. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Pinnacle Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Tortoise Advsrs Limited holds 0% or 17 shares in its portfolio. 2,940 are held by Scotia. Princeton Port Strategies Group Lc invested in 9,216 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,636 shares. Iberiabank Corp invested in 0.14% or 16,194 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.07% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Verity Asset Mgmt reported 0.28% stake. 7,400 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Sequoia Advsrs Lc accumulated 5,785 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 3,298 shares.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 7,120 shares to 26,010 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).