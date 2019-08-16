Capital International Sarl Has Upped Its Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Position by $1.54 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holder Csat Investment Advisory LP Raised Holding

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 14,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13 million shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 27/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts the S&P 500 will rise by 13 percent through year-end 2018, citing valuation and improving fundamentals; 16/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Patricof’s Firm, Backed by JPMorgan, to Cater to Sports Figures; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $546.34. About 319,964 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 693 shares to 2,367 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,000 shares to 117,176 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 71,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,995 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

