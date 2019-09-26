Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Nike Cl B (NKE) Stake By $390,100; MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (MGCLF) SI Decreased By 55.56%

Capital International Sarl decreased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 10.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Sarl sold 4,700 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Capital International Sarl holds 38,121 shares with $3.20 million value, down from 42,821 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $144.42B valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $92.17. About 10.28M shares traded or 66.40% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker

MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) had a decrease of 55.56% in short interest. MGCLF’s SI was 10,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 55.56% from 22,500 shares previously. With 45,000 avg volume, 0 days are for MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MGCLF)’s short sellers to cover MGCLF’s short positions. The stock increased 21.85% or $0.0059 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0329. About 5,000 shares traded. MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 14 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. Nike has $15000 highest and $70 lowest target. $102.20’s average target is 10.88% above currents $92.17 stock price. Nike had 25 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Wednesday, September 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, September 25. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. UBS maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, September 25 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, September 25 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, September 25. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a medical and cosmetic cannabis firm in Australia and Slovenia. The company has market cap of $39.50 million. It is developing phytocannabinoid as active pharmaceutical ingredients containing medicinal cannabis products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing product formulation groups, including MGCND00EP1 for neurological disorders; MGCON00CA1 for oncology treatment and side effects; and MGCAU00SD1 for autoimmune treatments in inflammatory cases, as well as deep skin relief products under the DermaPlus brand.