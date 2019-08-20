Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Holding in Incyte (INCY) by $3.16 Million; West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) Holding Held by Pier Capital Llc

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services I (WST) by 185.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 54,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.83% . The institutional investor held 84,506 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 29,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in West Pharmaceutical Services I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $145.78. About 169,883 shares traded. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) has risen 25.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.92% the S&P500. Some Historical WST News: 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.72 BLN TO $1.73 BLN; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Sales $1.72B-$1.73B; 26/04/2018 – WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC WST.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90; 26/04/2018 – West Pharma Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 09/05/2018 – USS Investment LTD. Buys New 1.2% Position in West Pharma; 30/05/2018 – West Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – West Announces Participation in Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Announces Third-Quarter Dividend, Increase To Fourth-Quarter Dividend And Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – West Pharma Board Approves 4Q Dividend Increase to 15c

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 36,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 37,638 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 74,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 587,958 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA OK FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR W/ TAGRISSO; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 24/04/2018 – A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted Monday against approving a higher dose of Lilly’s rheumatoid arthritis drug it’s working with Incyte on; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 1,299 shares to 25,422 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc by 19,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,092 shares, and cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

