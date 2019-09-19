Capital International Sarl Has Raised Position in Netapp (NTAP); Mirador Capital Partners LP Position in Ross Stores (ROST) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 4,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $411,000, down from 7,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.61. About 997,650 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 1369.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 46,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 49,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 2.18 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ROST’s profit will be $353.76M for 27.99 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 SHEconomy Stocks Morgan Stanley Says to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores (ROST) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

