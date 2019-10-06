Capital International Sarl Has Raised Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holding by $695,000 as Market Value Declined; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Cut Its Position by $87.50 Million

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 657,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 5,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $703,000, down from 663,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 768,822 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 27/04/2018 – EXPEDIA INC EXPE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $137 FROM $133; 10/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Travel industry eyes blockchain potential for fees, delays, lost bags; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP 1Q 2018 LOSS PER SHARE EXCLUDING TRIVAGO 36C; 05/03/2018 Expedia® CruiseShipCenters® Announces Expansion Plans for Texas; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss/Shr 91c; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 419,100 shares to 539,700 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr by 101,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $437,790 worth of stock was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, August 16.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $32.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 412,553 shares to 433,361 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 130,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).