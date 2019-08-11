Capital International Sarl Has Raised Its Holding in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) by $1.54 Million; Corda Investment Management Stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) Lowered by $523,985

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.67% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (TOT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 9,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 327,527 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23 million, down from 337,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.79. About 1.03 million shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 08/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total Closes the Maersk Oil Acquisition and Becomes the Second-Largest Operator in the North Sea; 24/05/2018 – Total Doubles Down on Arctic LNG; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 16/05/2018 – Total Engaging with French, U.S. Authorities to Examine Possible Project Waiver; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT SURE WILL BE EASY TO OBTAIN IRAN WAIVER; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Pull out of Iran Gas Project if No Project Waiver Granted by U.S

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Com (NYSE:USB) by 44,582 shares to 400,739 shares, valued at $19.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total: A Solid Oil Supermajor With A Long-Term Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Papua New Guinea could renegotiate LNG deal, new oil minister says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.34 billion for 9.60 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 33,000 shares to 117,176 shares, valued at $5.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 32,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,890 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).