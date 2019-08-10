Capital International Sarl Has Raised Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Holding by $1.54 Million; Ptc Com (PTC) Position Maintained by Pinebridge Investments Lp

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Ptc Inc Com (PTC) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 40,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 171,966 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 131,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Ptc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 944,666 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 643.7 MLN RUPEES VS 787.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $552.42. About 491,185 shares traded or 32.29% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,300 shares to 32,815 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,470 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 13,631 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 77,493 shares. 24,199 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Hudock Group Ltd accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Contravisory Investment Management accumulated 60,648 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 6,594 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,000 shares. 15,790 are held by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Invesco Limited reported 84,001 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership reported 46,613 shares stake. Mariner Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 158,983 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 28,600 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,443 shares.