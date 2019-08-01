Capital International Sarl Has Lifted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $4.01 Million; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Raised Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake by $1.03 Million

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 43.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 4,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,588 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 9,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $257.55. About 273,044 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.97% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 4.79M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.47% or 6,889 shares. Atria Invests Ltd owns 19,377 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holding Incorporated owns 3,651 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 1,039 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt owns 1,550 shares. Moreover, Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 177 shares. Nordea Investment holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 45,323 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 1.92% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 390,232 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 0.46% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,667 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Family Firm Inc holds 0.13% or 1,472 shares. Schroder Group invested in 42,788 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 101,500 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv reported 0.08% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts holds 726,744 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Gp One Trading Lp invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,482 shares. Private Trust Na holds 14,657 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 56,816 shares. Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.81% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Nomura Asset Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Metropolitan Life Ins Communication holds 0.03% or 45,035 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Capital accumulated 36,956 shares. 148,139 are owned by Whittier Tru Com. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 432 shares. Cleararc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 18,531 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 53,690 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.19% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,300 shares to 21,100 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,653 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).