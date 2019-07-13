Capital International Sarl Has Increased Stake in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) as Share Price Rose; Argi Investment Services Position in Ppg Industries Com (PPG) Boosted by $324,352 as Market Valuation Rose

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com (PPG) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,726 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, up from 3,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $117.04. About 1.09 million shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted Improper Accounting; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries Raises Prices for Select Coatings Products for Automotive OEM Customers in the Americas; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. – PPG; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Unable to Predict Timing or Outcome of Investigation; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 255,851 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $6.89 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider STROHMEYER KARL sold $1.47M. Schwartz Eric also sold $1.35 million worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. Campbell Michael Earl had sold 962 shares worth $366,798. Meyers Charles J also sold $2.15M worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares. The insider VAN CAMP PETER sold $478,833.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,600 shares to 69,772 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc by 32,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,279 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America holds 0.01% or 240 shares. Northern has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corp New York owns 6,225 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 351,589 shares stake. Reaves W H And has invested 2.29% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 6,955 shares. Toth Advisory accumulated 10 shares. Cap has invested 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cap Guardian stated it has 120,005 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 568 shares. Decatur Mngmt stated it has 12,501 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Riverpark Advsr Llc accumulated 7,616 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 3,046 shares. Security Capital Rech And Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 301,615 shares.

