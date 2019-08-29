Capital International Sarl Has Increased Stake in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX); As Prudential Finl (PRU) Share Value Declined, St Johns Investment Management Company Increased by $303,576 Its Position

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 88.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 7,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 3,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $557.72. About 336,048 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 1.52M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Jersey City renews $208 million government plan with Prudential Retirement; 30/04/2018 – New York students Helena Zimmerman of Purchase and Hailey Richman of Long Island City named among America’s top 10 youth volunt; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Pennsylvania youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Prudential Financial $1b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Net $1.36B; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15,700 shares to 32,860 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,983 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 55,847 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.06% or 19,178 shares. Bokf Na reported 1,831 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Company reported 124,755 shares stake. Cap Intl Sarl, California-based fund reported 7,255 shares. Cipher Lp accumulated 0.23% or 6,333 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp stated it has 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Davis Selected Advisers owns 59,550 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 18,093 were accumulated by Gradient Investments Ltd Com. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 6,644 shares. Farallon Cap Limited Liability Company reported 416,759 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 2.72% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cap Intll Ca holds 0.23% or 4,202 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Limited holds 487 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 468,182 shares.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 29th – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: MORT – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: PennyMac Financial Services, 1st Constitution Bancorp, Eagle Bancorp Montana, Computer Task Group and City Office REIT – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage (PSA) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91M and $129.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.