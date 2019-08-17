Capital International Sarl Has Increased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $4.01 Million as Valuation Rose; Capital Counsel Has Lowered Its Red Hat Com (RHT) Holding by $1.46 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61 million, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 87.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 89,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 191,248 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 102,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.09 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.97B; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of rival’s `Fortnite’; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Davis R M Incorporated owns 0.1% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 57,585 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 5,361 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 276,727 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 2.16 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 112,134 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Investments has 0.43% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 137,847 shares. Raymond James Associate owns 212,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Bancshares has 0.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Moreover, Freshford Capital Ltd Liability Com has 2.17% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Utah Retirement System stated it has 142,219 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 2.66 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 632 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico-based Thornburg Inv Mgmt has invested 1.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Fjarde Ap holds 0.13% or 221,755 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $800.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv A (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 165,700 shares to 400,051 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 50,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,237 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (The) (NYSE:AES).

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp Class A (NYSE:AL) by 91,896 shares to 583,510 shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp Com (NYSE:WAB) by 58,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 898,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).