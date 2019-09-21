Capital International Sarl Has Decreased Its Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $2.73 Million as Stock Declined; American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holder Hengehold Capital Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Rose

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 35,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 33,872 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 69,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 6.42 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 16, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – FOLLOWING WITHDRAWAL OF BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER PROPOSAL, CO IS “FOCUSED ON EXECUTING ITS BUSINESS PLAN”; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE ON COMPANY’S INVESTOR RELATIONS WEBSITE; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 19/04/2018 – China demands Qualcomm concessions over NXP deal; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM BOARD NOMINEES ONLY GETTING 16% OF VOTE

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 789,258 shares traded or 114.59% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.75 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Mngmt has 27,427 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1,195 shares. Newfocus Fincl Grp Inc Limited Liability accumulated 2,820 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.05% or 59,500 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group Inc stated it has 8,843 shares. Reilly Advsr has 0.11% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,016 shares. Palladium Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tokio Marine Asset Management Communications holds 0.04% or 3,338 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd holds 1.54% or 85,792 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company Inc invested in 0.33% or 32,060 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo holds 0.43% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 200,115 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability reported 1.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,388 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 6,100 shares to 13,355 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) by 38,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Loma Negra Cia Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 5,603 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 16,772 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 0.02% or 38,590 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21,317 shares. Amp Invsts Limited owns 0.02% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 28,552 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.05% or 4,782 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 2,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 17,655 are owned by Nomura Asset Management Co Limited. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.1% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 18,100 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Virtu Financial Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 5,667 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.03% or 6,841 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management accumulated 70,496 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $520.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,855 shares to 78,421 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 5,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 EPS, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38 million for 13.82 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual EPS reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.