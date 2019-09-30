Capital International Sarl Has Boosted Its Position in Idex (IEX) by $1.50 Million as Stock Price Rose; Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Shareholder Bath Savings Trust Co Raised Its Position by $782,964

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 27,899 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 24,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 1.45M shares traded or 49.21% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 105.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 16,912 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91 million, up from 8,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $163.82. About 200,078 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – HAD A NET LOSS OF NOK 56.8 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.32; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – VIAS Acquires Idex Solutions PLM Business Unit; 25/04/2018 – IDEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 43C/SHR FROM 37C, EST. 44C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Lc invested in 5,456 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Nbt Natl Bank N A reported 2,743 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs has invested 1.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Strategy Asset Managers Lc accumulated 32,536 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Haverford Trust has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Davidson Investment Advisors invested 1.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 1.03 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Chem Fincl Bank stated it has 4,792 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Healthcor Management LP invested in 1.19% or 121,270 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust holds 135 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 87,278 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Covington Cap holds 14,279 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 192,155 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spinnaker has 0.44% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,765 shares to 14,637 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,681 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Capital International Sarl, which manages about $717.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 6,212 shares to 156,025 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv A (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 153,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ensco Rowan Plc Cl A.