Capital International Sarl Decreased Its Stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) as Stock Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Brighton Jones Has Increased Its Position by $1.01 Million

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 12,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 15,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $8.68 during the last trading session, reaching $200.78. About 237,819 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 2,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,316 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94 million, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $360.17. About 2.58M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 28/03/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON REPORTS OF RANSOMWARE ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – Regulators had ordered inspections of engine type that blew apart on Southwest plane; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ON TRADE ISSUES: A STRONG AND VIBRANT AERO INDUSTRY IS IMPORTANT TO GLOBAL ECONOMIC PROSPERITY – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH MET WITH BOEING RECENTLY TO DISCUSS ROLE ON NEW `797′; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 10,355 shares to 239,858 shares, valued at $37.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Etracs Alerian Mlp Infras Etn (MLPI) by 15,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $199,007 activity.

Analysts await SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 1.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $5.1 per share. SIVB’s profit will be $259.24 million for 9.98 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.08 actual EPS reported by SVB Financial Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.27% negative EPS growth.

