Capital International Sarl Decreased Abbvie (ABBV) Holding by $856,000 as Stock Declined; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Valiant Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 19.05M shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP ETF AND SHORT FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO COMPLY & AFFORD FORENSICS FIRM COMPLETE ACCESS TO THEIR SERVERS AND SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING RANGE OF NEW TOOLS FOR CREATORS, STARTING A NEW TEST THAT HIGHLIGHTS A CREATOR’S TOP FANS; 22/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica London search warrant adjourned until Friday-ICO; 21/03/2018 – Chad Pergram: Fox has learned the mtg between Facebook staff & House Judiciary Cmte aides over data mining of accounts in; 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS IT WOULD BE DIFFICULT FOR FACEBOOK TO GUARANTEE THERE ARE NO ‘BAD ACTORS’ AMONG OUTSIDE APP DEVELOPERS; 04/04/2018 – In Wake of Facebook Debacle, New Appthority Report Finds Tens of Thousands of Ad-Supported Apps Are Collecting Excessive Data; 25/03/2018 – Google and Facebook must “step up to the mark” because they’re not merely technology companies, Sorrell said

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, down from 69,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 9.02 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Elagolix Clinical Trial Program Largest Prospective Randomized Endometriosis Trial Conducted to Date; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00M shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035 on Wednesday, February 13. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.68 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.10B for 8.11 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million.

