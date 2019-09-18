Capital International Raised Position in Noah Holdings LTD Cl A Adr (NOAH) by $9.89 Million as Share Price Declined; Castleark Management Stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NOAH) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 235,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 710,709 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.24M, up from 475,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.66. About 124,594 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 11.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 49,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The institutional investor held 482,340 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.75M, up from 433,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.1. About 454,753 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv L Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 320,802 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $31.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church And Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 12,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,733 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

