Capital International Position in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX) Boosted as Valuation Rose; Wabtec (WAB) Holder Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.48 Million

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 233.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 9,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 14,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, up from 4,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $15.26 during the last trading session, reaching $581.71. About 715,882 shares traded or 82.99% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 660.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 20,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 23,342 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, up from 3,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.85. About 1.23M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $196.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT) by 1,863 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,118 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 8,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. The insider DeNinno David L bought $193,530.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,810 were accumulated by Tctc Ltd Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com accumulated 0% or 2,476 shares. 5,337 are owned by Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Atwood Palmer holds 0% or 84 shares in its portfolio. 4,788 were accumulated by Conestoga Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Dudley And Shanley Inc owns 5.17% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 298,384 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 268,113 shares. Meeder Asset reported 32 shares. Security Bancshares Of So Dak holds 0.75% or 8,858 shares. 197,199 were accumulated by Utd Cap Advisers. 181,385 were reported by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Wesbanco Bankshares stated it has 0.27% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt has 1.45M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 2.84% or 39,396 shares. 253,313 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. 450 are held by Coastline. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Dupont Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 30,167 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited Com has 0.2% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3.35 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 16,731 shares. Uss Mngmt Ltd stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Invest Service accumulated 0.27% or 1,708 shares. Ohio-based Mai Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 144,527 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Barton Mngmt owns 47,264 shares. 1,753 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 878 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia stated it has 981 shares.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc (NYSE:AVP) by 120,400 shares to 157,400 shares, valued at $611,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,928 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

