Capital International Maintains Stake in Equinix (Reit) (EQIX); Perceptive Advisors Has Lowered Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake by $74.79 Million; Stock Value Rose

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14 million, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 30,989 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesia in Patients Treated with Antipsychotics; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (Reit) (EQIX) by 189.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 4,202 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 1,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc (Reit) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $545. About 40,841 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Comm accumulated 0.01% or 561 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 144 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc stated it has 7,881 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 9,322 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc invested 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa reported 366,879 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 515,727 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 75,544 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability owns 9,995 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 27,079 were reported by Ameriprise Finance.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $3.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 330,862 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $26.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 413,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 108,310 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Citadel Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 2,075 are owned by Eagle Boston Investment Management Incorporated. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of owns 797 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). D E Shaw Communications reported 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Spectrum Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 65 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 1,568 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.2% or 227,337 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 65 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services holds 65 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 7,900 shares to 50,842 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,116 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

