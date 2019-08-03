Capital International LTD Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Upped Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stake

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) stake by 6.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandes Investment Partners Lp acquired 544,643 shares as Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)’s stock rose 22.40%. The Brandes Investment Partners Lp holds 8.65 million shares with $121.17 million value, up from 8.10M last quarter. Ypf Sociedad Anonima now has $6.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 760,995 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS

Capital International Ltd increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 24.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 1,789 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Capital International Ltd holds 9,018 shares with $3.44M value, up from 7,229 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $191.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/05/2018 – Cuba confirms 110 dead in plane crash -state-run media; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 16/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Makes 166 Times A Typical Boeing Worker — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; The Boeing Company Airplanes; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 26/04/2018 – A fan blade on one of the Boeing’s 737s engine’s broke off

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Friday, March 8. UBS has “Buy” rating and $525 target. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $425 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research given on Thursday, July 25. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. McAllister Kevin G also sold $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prns Ltd Llc owns 5,628 shares. American Money Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 571 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 1,548 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hightower Ltd Liability Company has 261,138 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Group accumulated 4,091 shares. Zweig holds 56,111 shares or 2.38% of its portfolio. 2,045 were reported by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Summit Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru Communication holds 0.73% or 10,009 shares. Osterweis Cap Incorporated owns 80,444 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Loudon Invest Ltd Liability owns 1,205 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 45,323 shares. Bryn Mawr invested in 0.11% or 5,459 shares.

