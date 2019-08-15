Capital International LTD Trimmed Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Northern Trust Has Raised American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Holding

Northern Trust Corp increased American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp acquired 157,561 shares as American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 3.32M shares with $73.66 million value, up from 3.17M last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters In now has $2.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.82. About 3.89M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL)

Capital International Ltd decreased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) stake by 86.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd sold 24,200 shares as Johnson And Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Capital International Ltd holds 3,661 shares with $512,000 value, down from 27,861 last quarter. Johnson And Johnson now has $345.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $130.98. About 4.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,006 were reported by Annex Advisory Ltd Liability. Mathes has 28,902 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co has 101,909 shares. Cohen holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,324 shares. Salem Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 4.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,846 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Company reported 25,414 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Grimes & holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,865 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtn reported 2,276 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Intersect Cap Ltd stated it has 2.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Compton Cap Management Ri has 1.64% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,976 shares. Cap Intl Invsts has invested 1.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gfs Advsrs Lc accumulated 35,351 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Provident Trust Co holds 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 4,858 shares. Azimuth Llc holds 196,680 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,133 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.37 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Ltd increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 22,187 shares to 154,863 valued at $8.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,789 shares and now owns 9,018 shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 14.09% above currents $130.98 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $28 highest and $20 lowest target. $25.60’s average target is 72.74% above currents $14.82 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of AEO in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Northern Trust Corp decreased Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) stake by 16,372 shares to 25,001 valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) stake by 38,862 shares and now owns 3.80M shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) was reduced too.