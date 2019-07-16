Capital International LTD Stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased as Shares Rose; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Spectrum Management Group Has Cut by $503,500 Its Position

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 86.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 27,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78 million shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, down from 98,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 8.81M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zayo’s Video Network Solution Chosen by News Broadcaster – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke & Herbert Bancshares & has 29,346 shares. Sterling Limited invested in 3.05 million shares or 1.63% of the stock. Steinberg Global Asset reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 112,514 were accumulated by Fagan Assocs Inc. Columbus Circle Invsts has 917,836 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Stillwater Cap Advisors Llc has 253,897 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 1.56M shares for 1% of their portfolio. Strategic Svcs, New York-based fund reported 116,652 shares. California-based Amer Money has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). North Star Inv Corp reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.64% or 369,595 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Limited Company reported 12,721 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation owns 90,865 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management owns 129,437 shares. Dodge & Cox has invested 1.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94M and $334.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,772 shares to 48,717 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.35 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Get Staples Exposure Without a Big Commitment – ETF Trends” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Serv invested in 3,180 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hamilton Point Inv Ltd Liability holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 36,534 shares. Schulhoff holds 55,903 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 10,548 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Company accumulated 18,019 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 1.22% or 44,477 shares. D E Shaw & stated it has 3.35M shares. Aimz Advisors Limited holds 1.56% or 16,291 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 1.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.67 million shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Heartland Consultants has 9,154 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc invested in 14,274 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Finance Advisory Group Inc reported 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust has invested 1.74% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brookstone Capital Mngmt stated it has 21,916 shares.