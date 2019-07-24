Capital International LTD Raised Stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) as Market Valuation Rose; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Upped Its General Mills (GIS) Position by $892,092

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 34,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,652 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 72,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 2.24M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 30/03/2018 – Ctrip Leads Travel Agency Brands in BrandZ’s 2018 Top 100 Most Valuable Chinese Brands; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 24C, EST. 17C; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 100.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 17,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,881 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 17,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 1.77 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Trip.com signs strategic agreement with Hotel Shilla – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Chinese Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ctrip Earnings: CTRP Stock Surges as Q1 Sales Surge 21% Y2Y – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ctrip Stock Lost 13% in November – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares to 10,929 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 52,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,105 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Llc stated it has 34,654 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 73,448 shares. Cap Ww Invsts invested in 9.08M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank reported 2.70 million shares stake. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability Com reported 3,956 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc owns 46,575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc reported 104,460 shares. First Interstate Bancshares holds 0.01% or 471 shares in its portfolio. The Nevada-based Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.02% or 103,128 shares. Moreover, Indiana & Inv Mngmt has 0.16% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,067 shares. 3,970 were reported by Salem Capital Management. Levin Cap Strategies Lp reported 6,480 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 2.21% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.16% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 06/26: (HIVE) (MU) (WDC) (GIS) (ROL) (GBT) (More) – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Day Ahead: Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Plant-based protein bar, GoodBelly Probiotics among new products from General Mills – Minneapolis – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,316 shares to 6,389 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,544 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).